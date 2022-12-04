By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

While a postseason berth is all but mathematically out of the question for the Green Bay Packers, a victory over their bitter rival Chicago Bears is always worthy of celebration. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has historically performed very well against the Bears in his career, finished the contest with quiet totals in the box score, though injuries have been a major factor in his recent performances. After the game, Rodgers opened up about his thumb and rib injury, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Rodgers shared his “thumb is close to a non-issue … and the ribs will be close probably,” indicating he is working his way back to full health. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player concluded Sunday’s game with 182 passing yards and one touchdown to rookie wideout Christian Watson. Running back A.J. Dillon led the Packers in rushing with 93 yards and a touchdown, though Watson also added a 46-yard rushing attempt of his own that found the end zone. Wide receiver Allen Lazard sits atop the box score in the receiving column, hauling in five catches for 67 yards against the Bears.

Fortunately for Aaron Rodgers, he and the Packers will have their bye next week and do not play again until primetime Monday Night Football action against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. Will Rodgers and the Packers come back healthier and feast once again on the Rams in a couple of weeks? Should we take his word for it, the likelihood of another victory seems very much on the horizon.