Jaire Alexander addressed his suspension

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is expected to return from his one-game suspension from the coin toss fiasco in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and he addressed the suspension for the first time with the media on Wednesday. Alexander said he is grateful to be with the team and would like to remain with the Packers next season, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“I think it was definitely something to learn from,” Jaire Alexander said, via Wood. “There were definitely things I could have improved upon during that week to help with the communication. Moving forward, that won't happen.”

The Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 33-10 in Alexander's absence. While Alexander was upset with missing a chance to guard Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, he said he could not stay mad when watching the performance of his teammates.

“Initially, I was very upset. But when my guys went out there and did what they did, I couldn't be too mad. I was pretty happy. I sicced my young boys on them, and I didn't have to move a muscle.”

The Packers are looking to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bears on Sunday, something they were unable to do in the same scenario in the last week of the season last year against the Detroit Lions. Alexander will look to help his team get back to the postseason, likely matching up with Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, who has built a strong connection with Justin Fields.