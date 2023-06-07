It has been a long time coming, but finally, Jordan Love will now get his chance to prove that he is worthy and capable of being the Green Bay Packers' QB1. The high-profile exit of former cornerstone superstar Aaron Rodgers this summer has ushered in the Jordan Love era in Green Bay, and at this point, it is clear that head coach Matt LaFleur is all in on the Love hype train.

Talking to the press following Tuesday's OTA session, LaFelur continued to speak highly of the 25-year-old quarterback. When asked if he felt that Love had to tighten up some of his throws, LaFleur decided to invoke his Peyton Manning card to dispel any doubt on Love's passing abilities:

”I’ve seen some pretty good throws throughout the course of my career in this league, namely a guy like Peyton Manning. He was pretty good and his ball wasn’t always the tightest but he did a great job,” LaFleur said in his press conference (h/t Myles Simmons of PFT). “It’s about just being accurate. Throwing on time. Making the right decisions. Putting the ball in the right spot. And so, I’ve been encouraged — especially, I would say over the course of this last week, one of the things that we’ve kind of talked about in that room is just how important — it’s really the process of playing quarterback.”

LaFleur isn't denying the fact that Jordan Love still remains to be a work in progress. However, based on what he's seen from the former first-round pick, LaFleur is adamant that Love has been showing some very encouraging signs:

“I’m less concerned about the end result right now. But I do believe that if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent,” LaFleur continued. “So, within that, it’s just the footwork, the clean mechanics, keeping a base in the pocket, being able to throw at any point in time. And I think just the rhythm and the timing, that’s something we’ve really stressed. I think he’s done a good job in particular this week of making some really significant strides.”

LaFelur did acknowledge that Love is currently far from a perfect QB. He's made mistakes throughout the Packers' OTA practice sessions, but this hasn't dissuaded LaFleur from having full confidence in Love. This young man has some massive shoes to fill over in Green Bay, but what is clear is that Matt LaFleur believes that Jordan Love has what it takes to be this team's next star quarterback.