You couldn’t blame Jonathan Owens if he was feeling a bit down after cutting his honeymoon to gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles short. However, Owens was anything but upset as he joined the Green Bay Packers to begin preparations for the upcoming season at the team’s OTA.

Owens and Biles had a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas Mexico, and the two were able to enjoy a short honeymoon. Negotiations were already going on with the Packers, and once the deal was announced, Owens made it back to Green Bay so he could demonstrate his abilities as a defensive back to Green Bay’s coaching staff.

Biles made the announcement of her husband’s signing with the Packers to her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Owens knew he had to get right to work after putting his signature on the contract.

“It was just like the perfect wedding gift, I guess you could say,” Owens said. “As soon as we got back from our short honeymoon, I came right here. Had to get to work.”

Owens spent the last 4 seasons with the Houston Texans, and he established himself as a legitimate NFL contributor last season. He started all 17 games for the Texans and he made 125 tackles and registered 4 passes defensed. The safety had played in just 14 games in the 3 previous seasons before earning a regular position.

He made his first significant contribution in a 2021 game against the Chargers, when he intercepted a Justin Herbert pass and that was a significant play in a 41-29 Houston victory. Jonathan Owens became a more confident player at that point, and the Packers have clearly taken notice.