Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love had a solid preseason debut versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking on his starting quarterback in the aftermath of the Packers first preseason game, Matt LeFleur compares Jordan Love to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, reports Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“Matt LaFleur on what he's learned from Jordan Love as QB1: ‘I think what we've seen is, he's taken ownership of it. That's obviously really tough to do when you're the backup.' Compared it to Kirk Cousins waiting for opportunity in Washington, then seizing starting job.”

Matt LeFleur stresses that what Love is doing for the Packers is similar to what Cousins did during his time with the Washington Redskins, now the Washington Commanders. He emphasizes that Love waited for his opportunity, and now Love is starting to seize it.

This is strong praise from LeFleur that will definitely excite Green Bay fans. Given the big names that have played before him, Love is entering his first season as the Packers starter with massive expectations and will be playing under a microscope. If Love can live up to expectations, then he will quickly endear himself to Packers faithful.

Jordan Love looked poised and comfortable in the Packers preseason opener. Of course preseason does not mean nearly as much as the regular season, but it is a good sign that he started the 2023 NFL season on the right foot. Stay tuned into Packers preseason and training camp for any more positive updates regarding the starting quarterback in Green Bay.