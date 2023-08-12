Jordan Love may have played in limited minutes in his debut as the Green Bay Packers' QB1 on Friday, but he has plenty of positive takeaways from their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Before Love exited the contest, he found Romeo Doubs in the first quarter for an epic touchdown to put them ahead. He ended the game completing seven of his 10 pass attempts for 46 yards. The Packers won 36-19, with Sean Clifford playing for the most part and recording 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 20-of-26 pass completion.

When asked about seeing limited action in the win, Love remained optimistic and pointed out that he had plenty of fun.

“I think it's valuable to get some reps. I'm not sure how many is valuable. But I had fun in there tonight. Two series, I think it was a great time, getting back, getting a feel for the game,” said Love, who spent the past two seasons as a backup to Aaron Rodgers (per Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation).

Jordan Love also was full of praise for the rest of the Packers and how they spread the ball. Out of the five touchdowns they had, three were from the rushing attack. Emanuel Wilson led the way in that department with two TDs and 111 yards off just six carries.

“I think that's just kind of the way it played out tonight. We do have a lot of weapons, a lot of guys we can spread the ball out to. But some of it just comes down to the play and the coverage we're getting,” Love added.

While it would have been nice to see more of Love in action, it's just their first preseason game and there should be plenty of opportunities for him to play. It's also definitely encouraging to see Green Bay play well and get off to a great start in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.