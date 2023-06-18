The Chicago Bears and their fans breathed a sigh of relief when the Green Bay Packers finally parted company with Aaron Rodgers and turned over their QB1 responsibilities to Jordan Love. The Bears had been tormented by the QB duo of Brett Favre and Rogers since 1992, and it seems they finally have a chance to get out from under the Packers against the unproven Love.

However, the new Green Bay starter at the position decided to pass some Father's Day greetings to the long-suffering Bears fans. Love posted a video wishing Bears fans a happy Father's Day with a smile on his face.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there. Go Pack Go.”

As far as trolling goes, it's about as innocuous as it gets. However, when a team has been dominated the way the Packers have dominated the Bears, every small insult tends to hurt quite a bit.

After Twitter made note of the trolling, the video was removed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Packers have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Bears, and Love will try to keep that streak going in Green Bay's direction.

Jordan Love is entering his fourth year in the NFL. He did not play at all in the 2020 season and has only seen minimal action since then.

The Packers are coming off a rare losing season, as they were 8-9 in 2022, finishing in third place in the NFC North. The Bears finished last in the division with a 3-14 record, but they are expecting to improve as quarterback Justin Fields matures.

Both the Bears and the Packers will try to make up ground on the Minnesota Vikings, who won the division with a 13-4 record.