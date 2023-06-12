It's Jordan Love's time to shine for the Green Bay Packers. The 24-year-old is stepping into the starting role with a lot of expectations. But there are also many doubts about how good he can be. None of them are lost on him.

Love knows he has to get better and one of his primary ways to develop as a passer is by improving in the pocket, according to Bill Huber of Fan Nation's Packer Central. The Packers' QB1 trusts his ability to improvise but knows that he has to be able to make the planned throws without interference.

“I think what I wanted to accomplish was playing with a base, playing on time, and progressions, pocket movement, being able to stay balanced, keep my base the whole time. That’s been the biggest thing,” Love said, via Packer Central. “I know I can, if a play breaks down, I know I can make off-schedule plays and things like that. My biggest thing has been trying to play with a base, stay in the pocket, be able to go through my reads and be on time. I think I’ve done a great job and been able to improve on that but it’s always something you’ve got to be conscious of and focus on every day.”

Young receivers Romeo Doubs and Christan Watson will also have to develop if the Packers wish to look complete on offense. The reports so far are promising but much of their ability will not be known until real games roll around. Love has had two years to soak up knowledge that will help him on the field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week that Love's talents as a pocket passer will be key and that the youngster is making steady progress. “It’s about being accurate, throwing on time, making the right decisions, putting the ball in the right spot, so I’ve been encouraged, especially over the course of this last week,” he said, via Packer Central.

Jordan Love is holding himself accountable for mistakes that he makes during the Packers' practices. His mentality is in the perfect place as he and Green Bay start laying the foundation of a new era.