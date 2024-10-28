The Green Bay Packers keep on winning, as they added the Jacksonville Jaguars to their growing list of victims in the 2024 NFL season with a 30-27 win on the road on Sunday. However, there is a level of concern in Green Bay over the health of star quarterback Jordan Love, who left in the third quarter of the Jags game with a groin injury.

With Love out for the remainder of the contest, the Packers turned to backup Malik Willis to take care of the quarterbacking chores while also letting running back Josh Jacobs lead the attack.

“I just wanted to come in and make a statement that we can still win games running the ball,” Jacobs told reporters following the game (h/t Ryan Wood of USA Today).

Jacobs lit up the Jags' stop unit for a total of 127 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star running back, who got inked by Green Bay to a four-year deal worth $48 million last March, now has 667 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 145 carries in his first eight games with Green Bay.

The encounter with the Jaguars was Jacobs' first game with at least 100 rushing yards since Week's win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field where Love did not play due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 1's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

Josh Jacobs could get expanded role again if Jordan Love misses time

Love, who left the the Jaguars game with 196 passing yards and zero touchdowns with an interception on 14-of-22 completions, is not believed to have suffered a major injury but his status for Week 9's matchup against the Detroit Lions at home is up in the air at the moment.

If Love can't give it a go in Week 9, the Packers will most likely get Willis a chance to start. The Packers are 2-0 in games started by Willis in the 2024 NFL season, as the former Tennessee Titans quarterback handled the starting duties under center during Love's absence in Weeks 2 and 3.

Green Bay utilized a run-heavy approach in those games, and that could be what the Packers do again in the event that Love misses time. For what it's worth, Jacobs had 194 rushing yards on 46 carries in that span.