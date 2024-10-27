After Green Bay's last-second 30-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jordan Love's groin injury was addressed briefly by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“No idea [on severity of the injury]. Obviously high level of concern any time a guy is in there and he (was injured) early on that first drive. I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. It just got to a point where we didn't, he didn't feel like he could protect himself.

“So we went with Malik and can't say enough great things about Malik Willis. The job he's able to do to go in there, y'know, the moment's never too big for him. He made a lot of big time plays in this game. Not only with his arm, but he had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”

Love will undergo further testing over the next 24 hours to assess the severity of the groin injury that sidelined him.

Packers do just enough to win in Jacksonville

The Jaguars nearly won, but backup Malik Willis and the Packers fought back and were bold in winning a difficult game in Week 8.

With 1:48 left in the fourth quarter, Green Bay drove 64 yards in seven plays to allow Brandon McManus to kick a game-winning 24-yarder against his former team. Willis had replaced Love during Green Bay's first drive of the second half. After a punt to start the half, Willis orchestrated a critical touchdown drive of 80 yards on eight plays. While Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and the running game did almost all the dirty work in that drive, Willis converted a first down pass on a 3rd-and-4 to keep the chains moving.

Jacksonville suffered a lot of injuries as well. Wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), Christian Kirk (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) were all hurt. The Jags also lost CB Ronald Darby (hip), G Brandon Scherff (knee) and G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) to injuries.

The Jaguars likely lost the game because they were unable to convert on third downs. They were held to just 1-of-9 on third down.

The Packers host the Detroit Lions in Week 9 on Sunday, November 3, at 4:25 p.m. EST.