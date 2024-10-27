The Green Bay Packers are in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their entire fan base is holding its collective breath. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been injured and replaced by backup Malik Willis.

Love, who suffered an MCL injury in the season opener, had been hobbling through most of the afternoon and his mobility was limited. He also appeared to re-injure his knee early in the game, though he remained in action after a quick trip to the blue medical tent and evaluation from team trainers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated at halftime that Love's mobility was significantly hampered and that the playcalling would need to be adjusted in the second half.

The Packers have since categorized Love as “questionable” to return with a groin injury. Before going down, Love had completed 14 of 22 passes for a total of 196 yards and an interception.

He's already missed Green Bay's Week Two and Three matchups owing to the injury. Meanwhile, Willis filled in admirably for Love during his absence, winning both of his starts.

Packers QB Jordan Love has already missed time this season

As previously stated, Love missed two games earlier in the season owing to his MCL injury, while Willis filled him for him.

He was initially shaken up against the Jaguars trying to avoid a pass rush from Travon Walker; he landed awkwardly and was noticeably limping afterward. He then departed later in the game after once again trying to avoid Walker; he limped to the sidelines and the team called upon Willis to take over under center.

Last season, he threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while also leading the Packers to a Wild Card postseason upset over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers recently re-signed Love to what was at the time the richest deal for a quarterback in NFL history; that mark was soon passed by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's new contract.