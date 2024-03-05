For the Green Bay Packers, keeping quarterback Jordan Love upright in the pocket will be crucial for the team to find further success. But that could become difficult if the Packers are without their starting right guard.
As Jon Runyan enters unrestricted free agency, the offensive lineman has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent, via Matt Schneiderman of The Athletic. Rosenhaus met with the Packers during the NFL Combine to discuss his client. Both sides are amenable to a deal, as long as the money makes sense.
Runyan joined Green Bay as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has managed to carve out a sizable role with the Packers, appearing in 67 games, starting 50 over his four years with the club. At just 26-years-old, Runyan has ample experience that teams in need of offensive line covet.
The 2023 season did not paint Runyan in the brightest light however. He gave up six penalties and two sacks over his 928 snaps. Furthermore, he earned just a 54.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.
But that's where Drew Rosenhaus comes in. Runyan is hoping his new agent shows teams how valuable he can truly be, earning a lucrative contract in the process. While Runyan's contract demands aren't quite known, having Rosenhaus in his corner gives the lineman a veteran agent who understands the business side of football.
Ultimately, that new contract may come from the Packers. With Jordan Love officially earning the title of QB1, Green Bay needs some strong blockers in front of him. Re-signing Jon Runyan ensures that Love will have his right guard protecting for him once again.