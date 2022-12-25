By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has been a mainstay for the franchise, and he just made history on Christmas Day against the Miami Dolphins. With his opening kickoff, Crosby broke Brett Favre’s franchise record for consecutive regular-season games played with 256, according to Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz.

Crosby is now tied with London Fletcher for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

Mason Crosby has spent his entire NFL career with Green Bay. The Packers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he has played in every single game since.

While he has never been a Pro Bowler, Crosby has enjoyed a stellar career and has racked up several accolades in addition to this new record. He was the NFL’s leading scorer in his rookie season and was a member of the Packers’ Super Bowl champion squad in the 2010 season. Thanks to his longevity with the Packers, he’s also the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

For his career, Crosby entered play Sunday with an 81.3% completion rate on field goals. He converted a field goal early against the Dolphins. The longtime Packers kicker also entered play with a 97.3% completion rate on extra points. He made an extra point Sunday after a Green Bay touchdown.

Salute to Mason Crosby for an illustrious career. He’s currently trying to hep the Packers make an improbable run to the playoffs when they were left for dead earlier in the season.