By Karl Rasmussen · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 16 when they take on the Miami Dolphins, who are also right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. The Packers have caught fire at just the right time, winning two in a row and three of their last five games. They’ll look to continue their turnaround with a win against the Dolphins, during which all eyes will be on the matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa. We’re going to make some Week 16 Packers predictions for their tilt against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.

The Packers sit at 6-8 on the season and are in third place in the NFC North, trailing the surging Detroit Lions by one game. As for the Dolphins, they enter play with a record of 8-6 and hold a one-game advantage over the New York Jets and New England Patriots (7-7) for second place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. These two teams should be fairly evenly matched, and the play of Rodgers and Tagovailoa could be very impactful toward the outcome.

With all that in mind, we’re going to make some Green Bay Packers bold predictions for Week 16 vs. the Miami Dolphins.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Aaron Rodgers-Christian Watson connection strikes again

There’s hardly a hotter connection in football right now than the one between Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson. After a slow start to things between the veteran QB and his rookie wide receiver, something clicked at the midway point of the season, and they’ve since put up elite numbers together.

Over the past five weeks, Watson has racked up seven touchdown receptions and one rushing touchdown. While the Rams were able to keep Watson out of the end zone in Week 15, the Dolphins may have a more difficult time in doing so. Watson has had at least three receptions in each of the past five games, but it’s not about the amount of touches he gets. Watson makes the most of the times he gets the ball. In his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys, the rookie only had four receptions in the game.

It doesn’t take a lot for the Watson-Rodgers combo to strike, and when it does, the results are often lethal. If they can get into a rhythm, I’m expecting another Watson-Rodgers connection for six points.

2. Jaire Alexander picks off Tua Tagovailoa

Slowing down the Dolphins’ passing attack will be critical for the Packers in Week 16, and the honus will be on the secondary to make some big plays against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If there’s anyone fit to step up when it matters most, it’s the Packers’ lone Pro Bowler, Jaire Alexander.

On the season, Alexander has four interceptions in 13 games. He’s registered 12 pass defenses, 49 tackles, and four tackles for loss in 2022, serving as an X-factor for the Packers on defense. That’s the exact role he’ll need to play against the pass-heavy Dolphins’ offense. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will keep any defense honest, and it’s no secret that Tagovailoa will look to get them the ball as frequently as possible.

If Alexander is up for the challenge and can handle one of their big stars in coverage, and even come away with an interception, it could make a huge difference for the Packers in their push to secure a win and stay alive in the playoff race.

1. Packers steal crucial road win vs. Dolphins

The Packers are hot right now, pulling off important wins in two straight games. It’s hard to count Aaron Rodgers out of any game, even with the down year he’s had in 2022. The Dolphins present a difficult task for the Packers, but with the running tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon working wonders right now, the Packers could replicate their recent recipe for success and implement against Miami.

This figures to be a close game, undoubtedly, but with their backs against the wall, I think Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can edge out a win in what will be a one-score game. Jones and Dillon will play pivotal roles out of the backfield, while the Rodgers-Watson tandem will look to open things up through the air. If they can do so, the Packers could be looking at win No. 7 of the season, and some significantly improved odds of postseason football.

My final score prediction for the Packers-Dolphins clash in Week 16 is Packers 27, Dolphins 24, with the game going down to the wire between the two playoff hopefuls.