By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history.

Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive games played in team history. As he prepares to make Green Bay history, Crosby spoke to team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz about what the accolade means to him.

“Obviously when you get here, you know that Favre had that run and how tough he was and his longevity,” Crosby said. “You get 10 years in and it’s like, ‘Alright I still haven’t missed one. You start kind of chipping away at that and thinking let’s try to have as many consecutive as possible.”

Mason Crosby has been the Packers’ starting kicker since 2007. In that time, he has converted 385 of his 474 field goal attempts. He is also an almost percent 722-of-742 on his extra point attempts. Over his 16 seasons, Mason Crosby has scored 1,877 points. That is the 12th highest in NFL history.

The pinnacle of Crosby’s career came when the Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. In the 35-21 win, Crosby converted all four of his extra points and hit a 23-yard field goal.

Crosby has been a staple of the Packers for almost two decades. When he steps on the field against the Rams, he will be stamping his name next to Favre in Green Bay’s history book.