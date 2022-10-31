The nightmare season from hell continues for the Green Bay Packers. Their losing streak was extended to four games after their Week 8 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. While the team performed better than their previous games, there were still a couple of head-scratching moments for Green Bay. That includes rookie Quay Walker’s questionable ejection.

Quay Walker was ejected from the game after inexplicably shoving Bills head coach Sean McDermott. That, along with the numerous penalties the Packers had during the game, was not acceptable, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Here’s his comments on the matter. (via Rob Demovsky)

“Matt LaFleur harped on this: “The discipline aspect. We’re (Packers) getting killed with penalties. It’s taken points off the board, it’s extended drives.” Quay Walker’s ejection was part of it. “We show clips of guys around the league losing their mind. … I have zero tolerance for it.”

The Packers had eight penalties during the game, causing them to lose 58 total yards. That lack of discipline is a big reason why they have been losing most of their games this season. Those penalties often come at inopportune times, killing whatever momentum Green Bay was building up for their comeback.

Despite the loss, though, Packers fans could probably feel a little better about their team after Week 8. Even though they went down early in the game, the team continued to fight to try and win the game. The team also started to lean more on the ground game, something that was sorely lacking in weeks past. We’ll see if the Packers bounce back next week.