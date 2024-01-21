Matt LaFleur's shocking Anders Carlson admission has led to him getting destroyed on social media.

The Green Bay Packers put up a heck of a fight, but they ended up falling just short of victory on Saturday night in their battle against the San Francisco 49ers. With the final score settling in at 24-21, Matt LaFleur and company saw their chances of pulling off their second straight massive upset come crashing down thanks to a bevy of late game mistakes, with the most glaring of them all coming from kicker Anders Carlson.

Carlson's rookie campaign in the NFL was rocky to say the least, as he missed six field goals and five extra points throughout the season. Carlson shanked a 41-yard field goal that would have given Green Bay a 24-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter, opening the door for San Fran to race down the field and score the game-winning field goal. Midway through the game, it was reported that Matt LaFleur said he prays everytime Anders Carlson goes on the field to kick, leading to the head coach getting destroyed on social media for the comment.

This isn't exactly a ringing endorsement from Matt LaFleur, and while every coach is obviously hoping their kicker converts their field goals, this is a pretty telling admission. Fans were quick to roast him for the comment, whether it be due to Carlson's struggles, his decision to stick with the embattled kicker all season long, or just how outrageous of an admission it was.

Ironically enough, LaFleur's prayers weren't enough to help Carlson convert his big kick against San Francisco, and while it isn't the sole reason they lost this game, it certainly is a big one. Carlson will head into the offseason on a bad note, and after these comments from LaFleur, it will be interesting to see whether or not he sticks around with the team over the next few months.