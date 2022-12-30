By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Matt LaFleur said he expects David Bakhtiari to return on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, per Matt Schneidman. The star offensive tackle has been out for a month after undergoing an appendectomy. This update is crucial for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rodgers previously teased a David Bakhtiari return. However, nothing was set in stone. His presence will benefit Green Bay in a pivotal manner.

Bakhtiari discussed his appendectomy prior to Week 16, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ team website.

“I was definitely one of the fortunate people. It didn’t rupture,”David Bakhtiari said. “It was leaking but didn’t rupture. I was extremely minimal symptoms. I felt like I had a bruise or a contusion in my stomach. I didn’t have any fever or chills. It’s weird and ironic.”

Green Bay needs to earn a victory on Sunday. But nothing will come easy against the Vikings in what projects to be an exciting matchup. Aaron Rodgers recently commented on the Packers keeping pace in the postseason hunt.

“Considering where we were two weeks ago, a lot has happened in our favor. We played meaningful games in December and we won all three of those. Now we’re playing meaningful games in January and got to win those,” Rodgers said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Green Bay is hopeful that David Bakhtiari can stay healthy moving forward. The Packers will need him as they strive toward the postseason.

We will continue to monitor updates on Bakhtiari and Green Bay as the regular season winds down.