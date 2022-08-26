Matt LaFleur finds silver linings in another mediocre Jordan Love preseason performance

The Green Bay Packers are not dealing with a quarterback controversy but head coach Matt LaFleur and company do have two QBs to keep an eye out for. While Aaron Rodgers remains the starting quarterback, Jordan Love’s progression is paramount to the team’s future.

So far this preseason, Love has not exactly set the world on fire. In the Packers’ preseason finale, a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, he completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 148 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. According to Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk, LaFleur said that he was pleased with some of the things Love did.

“There wasn’t a lot open for him, and he was under a lot of duress, and the one thing I loved is, when the game doesn’t start the way you want it to, how do you respond? I think that just shows the maturation process that he’s done over the last couple years,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “I thought there was a lot of good things out there.”

The Packers coach added that Love even made the correct read on a play in which he threw an interception. Love was able to put together the only two scoring drives from Green Bay and even made it to Kansas City’s one-yard line but could only come away with a field goal from that opportunity.

LaFleur has been vocal about the improvements Love has made. Rodgers even suggested that Love’s stats don’t tell the whole story. It will be a while before he gets to show his stuff over an extended period of time but Love may be a pleasant surprise when his number is finally called.