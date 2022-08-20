The topic of Jordan Love has been a rather polarizing debate for Green Bay Packers fans. When Aaron Rodgers inevitably retires in the near future the quarterback role is likely going to Love. Some fans are convinced that he has room to grow and is already showing signs of good play. Others, though, are not impressed, and continue to call for Love’s head.

In the 2022 preseason, the team is getting a much closer look at Jordan Love. The third-year Packers QB got in a lot of reps in their matchup against the Saints. While the numbers weren’t impressive (12-of-24 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 77.3 passer rating), head coach Matt LaFleur was satisfied with what he saw. (via Mike Spofford)

“I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops.”

LaFleur also went ahead and said that Love was “light years ahead” of where he was last season. Watching the game film, it makes sense. Unlike last year, the backup Packers QB looks more poised and confident in the field. He’s also shown calmness in high-pressure situations, such as when he almost turned a long scramble into a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see Jordan Love play with the Packers’ main group of receivers in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. With a much more sure pair of hands, perhaps they can help unlock his full potential. For now, though, Love will have to sit behind Rodgers for one more year, barring any major injuries.