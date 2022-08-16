Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is not one bit bothered by Jordan Love’s performance in his 2022 preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers last Friday. After all, despite the interceptions, the veteran QB sees more positives than negatives from the youngster’s display.

While Love recorded two touchdowns, it also came with three interceptions as the Packers ended up losing to the 49ers, 28-21. Of course it sparked some criticisms and concerns, especially since it’s supposed to be the 23-year-old’s chance to prove he can deliver for Green Bay when his number is called upon.

Rodgers, however, doesn’t think Love is completely to blame for the interceptions. The superstar QB added that he even “felt bad” for Love since there were a lot of things he couldn’t control that went wrong during the contest.

“It might look bad on the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a very different story,” Rodgers explained, per Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Aaron Rodgers is not the only one who came to the defense of Jordan Love. Head coach Matt LaFleur shared the same sentiment as Rodgers’ and emphasized that they simply need to “clean up everything around him” to make sure he’ll be able to do what he wanted on the field without any problem.

“I think two of those you can totally take off him,” LaFleur said, referencing Love’s first two interceptions that bounced off the hands of the receivers.

“The third one, we had two busted routes because the ball really shouldn’t have gone there on that play, but he had nowhere else to go with the football, and he forced it in there and the defender made a good play. We’ve just got to clean up everything around him.”

It is certainly important that Love has the support of Rodgers and LaFleur as he tries to learn as much as he can. He will have another chance to play better this week when they face the Kansas City Chiefs. And here’s to hoping the whole team can play an solid game overall.