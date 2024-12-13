The Green Bay Packers (9-4) failed to win a prove-it game last Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, but they should have another chance to earn a signature victory in the playoffs. Until that day arrives, though, head coach Matt LaFleur has to spend the final stretch of the regular season perfecting the team's winning formula. A healthy Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs are key ingredients in that concoction.

The former is especially important, as Green Bay will need a formidable secondary to combat some of the versatile offenses it is sure to see in the postseason. Alexander is nearing his return from a knee injury after logging two full practices this week, but LaFleur says the cornerback will not be competing against the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Doubs, on the other hand, is trending in the right direction. The 24-year-old wide receiver, along with rookie safety Evan Williams, has cleared concussion protocol, per Schneidman. He is set to suit up in Lumen Field, giving quarterback Jordan Love another pass-catcher to utilize on Sunday night. Doubs expressed disgruntlement earlier in the season regarding his role but has resumed his secondary receiver status (34 receptions, 483 yards, two touchdowns). He will be anxious to carve up the defense after a two-game layoff.

The Jaire Alexander situation is clearly a larger source of concern for Green Bay.

Can Packers reach their ceiling without Jaire Alexander?

Injuries continue to hinder the two-time Second-Team All-Pro, with the latest one being a torn PCL that he aggravated in a Week 11 win versus the Chicago Bears. Convincing Cheeseheads that the 2018 first-round draft pick can return fully healthy is a tough sell, but the Packers must do everything possible to make the improbable a reality.

Alexander can leave a big imprint on the field when active, amassing two interceptions, one pick-six, one fumble recovery, seven passes defensed and 16 combined tackles in seven games this season. He will try to get back to action for a Week 16 home matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.

The returning Romeo Doubs and the Packers aim to boost their confidence with a road victory over the Seahawks on prime time.