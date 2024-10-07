Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't anticipate having the same problem with wide receiver Romeo Doubs in Week 6, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It came out that Doubs' absence from team practices, which was simply listed as personal, actually had to do with frustrations with his role.

Following a meeting with the team, the Packers have a game plan for him, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

After the Packers' win against the Rams, LaFleur previewed his meeting with Doubs.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow, so I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful that he will come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference. “Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you have got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

The Packers have four pass-catchers with at least 20 targets, including Doubs. With so many productive players, a certain ebb and flow should've been expected on offense about how player might be the focus over another. Any given Sunday, as it's said.

Packers, Jordan Love back on track with Week 5 road win vs. Rams

Love threw three interceptions in Green Bay's Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, his first game back from his knee injury. A pick-six in the second quarter this week could've derailed him, but he bounced back, per the Associated Press.

“The pick, it was a bad decision and it’s tough. But it's all about how you respond and bounce back,” said Love, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards in his second start since missing two games with a knee injury.

LaFleur complimented Love's ability to stay focused on the road.

“I think that drive, when you throw a pick-6, that’s never fun. But to be able to take us down there in the 2-minute drive and get some critical points when points were really tough to come by, I just think that’s what he’s all about,” LaFleur said. “And when you get a bunch of tough-minded guys I think that kind of just manifests itself and it’s contagious.”

Doubs' contract season with the Packers is approaching, so Adam Schefter pointed out why he may have extra motivation to have a big year while on the Pat McAfee Show.

“And let’s also remember how much money is going to wide receivers, so that when there are certain wide receivers that don’t get their targets, they know that that could be costing them money. And everybody reacts differently. And obviously, Romeo Doubs, for whatever reason, decided to stay away for a couple of days. I don’t know that he was particularly thrilled with the number of passes that went his way.”

The Packers host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 on Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST.