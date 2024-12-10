With a Green Bay Packers Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks up next on the schedule, all eyes will be on Jordan Love and company to see if they can get the scent of their Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions out of their ranks. Ahead of the Packers-Seahawks game, we'll be making our Packers Week 15 predictions.

It's not going to be easy for the Packers. The Seahawks are a familiar foe and NFC rival and it's well worth pointing out that everyone is fighting for their playoff lives here. The Packers are 9-4 and even though they're in third place in the stacked NFC North behind the Lions and Minnesota Vikings, they currently do have sole possession of the NFC's sixth seed. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 8-5 and on top of the NFC West, but the Los Angeles Rams are heating up after a massive win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football and they now sit a game behind Seattle at 7-6, so nothing is guaranteed just yet.

There's a ton on the line for both teams in what could end up being a playoff preview, and that's why we love watching NFL football in December and January. The Seahawks are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, though, so one can't help but think that this has the makings of a statement game for the Packers — meaning it's one they need to win. As such, here are our Packers Week 15 predictions.

Packers QB Jordan Love will throw for four touchdowns

Jordan Love seems to finally be getting locked in for the Packers. His health was questionable for much of the season but now that he's fully healthy, he seems to be finally finding his groove. Love has not been the quarterback and the MVP contender like he was in the second half of the 2023 season, but he has thrown five touchdowns compared to no interceptions over Green Bay's past three games and he's also starting to get it done a bit as a runner/scrambler — which proves that he finally is healthy.

When Love and this Matt LaFleur offense are both on, there is a potential for fireworks. Even with some ups and downs this season, the Packers are scoring 26.8 points per game. Love has two games with four touchdowns thrown this season, and he's going to have another four-touchdown performance against a Seattle defense that can be very tough to score against. They're giving up just 21.8 points per game this season, but Love is due for a big game after being largely held in check by the Lions.

Romeo Doubs will play and he'll secure a touchdown grab

One of the reasons Green Bay's offense struggled to move the ball in the first half against the Lions on Thursday Night Football was because the Packers were missing arguably their most consistent target: third-year wideout Romeo Doubs.

Doubs last played against the San Francisco 49ers when he caught three passes for 54 yards but had to leave the game with a concussion. It was a short turnaround for him trying to get back for the Lions game, but by the time this matchup with Seattle comes up, he'll have put three weeks between himself and that concussion.

The Packers are notoriously cautionary, so Doubs was listed as still in concussion protocol to start this week, but unless there's a big problem he should play and play well. He only has two touchdown catches this season but Love does trust him and LaFleur has made a concentrated effort to get him the football in scoring situations.

Xavier McKinney will get interception No. 8 on the season

Geno Smith has done very well for himself after being seen as a “draft bust” for the New York Jets coming out of the 2013 NFL Draft. No, he never made it with the Jets, but he did float around the NFL for a time and eventually got another shot with the Seahawks in replacement of Russell Wilson.

Smith took that shot and he's been Seattle's starter since. He's not a superstar, but he's a solid NFL quarterback who can win lots of games in this league. The main problem with him is and has always been accuracy. Yes, he has 14 touchdowns on the season but he also has 12 interceptions.

Smith has had three multi-interception games, which is one more than his multi-touchdown games, and on the other side of the field will be Xavier McKinney, who is making a case to be known as the best safety in football with seven interceptions to his name this season.

McKinney has a way of baiting quarterbacks into making silly reads and bad throws, and we already know Smith has a tendency to throw the football to the other team. That's a match made in football heaven if you're the Packers, so the prediction here is that McKinney will secure interception eight on the season.