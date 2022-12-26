By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid their 4-11 2022 season. The majority of the NFL world was not surprised to learn that Hackett was fired. However, there was reportedly one major reason that led Denver to cut ties with the coach, per Ian Rapoport.

“The sideline skirmish yesterday, that was really emblematic of a lot of the issues here,” Rapoport said. “The play on the field was terrible, the quarterback play… terrible. But the fighting on the sideline may have been worse because that was a sign that coach Nathaniel Hackett had really lost his team.”

There are a number of reasons why Denver likely leg go of Hackett. But Rapoport’s report should not be overlooked. The Broncos were clearly fed up which led to an outburst on the sidelines. Additionally, the Broncos and Rams got into it after the game. Denver was clearly frustrated which seemed to have played a role in the Broncos’ firing of Nathaniel Hackett.

However, Russell Wilson’s play has been problematic as well. The former superstar QB was expected to lead the Broncos to the playoffs this season. But Wilson has underperformed in a glaring manner. He was ultimately picked off three times during the Broncos’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Wilson now has just 12 touchdown passes compared to 9 interceptions for the season. He also has a QB rating below 90 for the first time in his career.

Between Russell Wilson’s struggles and Nathaniel Hackett’s losing of the team, the 2022 Broncos never had much of a chance.