Packers’ Matt LaFleur reveals big change after string of key injuries

After showing out in a big way in Week 2, fans received some not-so-good news when Sammy Watkins was added to the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a hamstring injury. Did the ex-Clemson first-round pick suffer the injury on one of his three catches for 93 yards? Or maybe Watkins came up bad while helping to block on a running play, an aspect of the offense he reportedly loves?

Answer: neither. That’s right, Watkins actually went from an LP to a DNP and eventually an “Out” for Week 3 because of how the Packers are practicing, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. While talking with media after the Packers’ Week 3 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LaFleur took the blame for Watkins’ absence and suggested that the team “should go back from Wednesday to Thursday practicing in pads,” according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

LaFleur also commented on rookie speedster Christian Watson’s hamstring injury, which had a different origin than Watkins and has been deemed less serious. Unlike Watkins, Watson was listed as questionable heading into Week 3 before ultimately spending the game in street clothes. If the two Ws can continue to progress forward and get their hamstrings back to full strength, it will go a long way in getting LaFleur’s Green Bay offense back to its Week 2 high-water mark of the season and potentially even breeze past that albeit impressive mark once Aaron Rodgers becomes more comfortable distributing the ball to his fresh-faced fellow Packers.