Davante Adams entered the NFL in the 2014 NFL Draft after being selected in the second round by the Green Bay Packers. He instantly connected with Aaron Rodgers as his new favorite target out wide, which led to him following Rodgers to the New York Jets. However, it was not all sunshine and roses in his rookie year. Adams recently recalled how he missed a pre-snap signal from Rodgers, and how the fallout was terrifying.

In an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” from Lake Tahoe, the former Packers wide receiver said he misinterpreted a pre-snap signal and ran a slant instead of the new route that Rodgers switched the call to. The result was Rodgers screaming at Adams over the mistake.

“He's flying at me. When you see that finger come out and he starts skipping, you know it's problems,” Adams said.

Adams is now one of the more experienced wide receivers in the NFL. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro, and he said that after that moment, he completely changed how he prepared for games week by week.

“The man changed my life. He got me dialed into knowing how important the small things are in this game,” Adams said.

Those preparation habits significantly affected Adams, who quickly emerged as one of the best receivers in the NFL. His connection with Rodgers is also considered one of the best in recent memory, so the initial mishap did not linger in Rodgers' mind.

Adams had a great college career at Fresno State and was connected with another future NFL quarterback, Derek Carr. He had 3,031 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns on 233 receptions in college, which is a massive reason why the Packers decided to draft him.

He played with Rodgers for his first eight seasons in the NFL in Green Bay. He caught 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns over 116 games for the Packers, thanks mainly to Rodgers's view of him as his favorite target.

The future Hall-of-Famer has since played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, and Adams opens the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The last few seasons have been inconsistent and more disappointing for Adams, but despite being 32 years old, he still has a lot left in the tank, and he has a chance to have a solid year with the Rams, due to all of the talent around him there, also to help elevate him.