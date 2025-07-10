McThe Green Bay Packers could make a sneaky deal this summer. And it could come from the weapons currently used by Jordan Love, who needs to step up this year. Also, a $68 million Packers’ star made a massive leap in the ESPN safety rankings.

McKinney ranked at No. 10 in the 2024 version of this ESPN ranking, but he made a gigantic jump to No. 3 for the upcoming season, according to espn.com.

“McKinney is one of four safeties to appear on every ballot in his career and trailed only Hamilton in first-place votes this year,” Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Last season, McKinney totaled eight interceptions, nearly matching his previous career total of nine over his first four NFL campaigns. He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while finishing eighth in the defensive player of the year voting. He also tied his career high with 11 passes defended.

Packers safety Xavier McKinney standing out

McKinney brings all of the good safety traits to the table, according to an NFL personnel evaluator.

“Multidimensional traits, high football IQ, range over the top with the ability to play man coverage over slot receivers,” the evaluator said. “Has the playmaking element to his game.”

An NFL coordinator added, “Whoo, that guy's a player. One of the first safeties that can do it all.”

McKinney is only 25 years old and figures to solidify the Packers back end again in 2025. He said he’s going full tilt into the new season, trying to help his defensive teammates soar, according to packers.com.

“That next step I think is to have one of the best defenses in the league,” McKinney said. “That's what we're aiming for. We're trying to be a defense that always creates turnovers, that plays with a level of intensity where the offense can't match us, and I think we got the guys to do that.

“It's going to be fun. I'm not going to let off the gas for nothing or nobody,” he said. “That same intensity, that same energy, it's going to stay the same.”