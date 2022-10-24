Matt LaFleur reveals impact Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury is having on Packers’ offense

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discussed Green Bay’s offensive strategy amid Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury, per Ryan Wood.

“Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers’ injured thumb has ‘played a little part into’ the high percentage of shotgun snaps more than simply being how #Packers offense wants to set up. Much easier to handle shotgun than snap exchanges under center with the thumb,” Wood Tweeted.

One would imagine Aaron Rodgers’ injury is also impacting his overall performance. The Packers are in the midst of a disastrous season and the QB has yet to hit his stride. But Rodgers said he isn’t worried, per ESPN.

“You’re God da*n right it does,” Rodgers said in reference to Green Bay’s playoff chances. “I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

Aaron Rodgers’ optimistic outlook should help the team’s confidence moving forward. But his injury is clearly holding him back from playing at an elite level.

The Packers were upset by the Washington Commanders this past week and are now just 3-4 on the season. Making the playoffs will not be an easy task for Green Bay. They feature the necessary talent to turn things around, but they need to to start winning before it is too late.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look to pull off an upset of their own against the Bills on Sunday Night Football.