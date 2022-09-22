Mike Evans conspiracy theory shot down by Packers player, son of NFL executive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game after fighting with Marshon Lattimore. He will be absent against the Green Bay Packers after failing to appeal his suspension, which was originally ruled on by Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of rules and policy administration…and father of Jon Runyan Jr., a guard for the Packers.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Runyan shot down the theory that his dad was doing the Packers a favor by upholding the suspension of one of the Buccaneers’ key players.

“My dad’s doing his job,” Jon Runyan Jr. said, via ESPN, explaining that Thomas showed a “lack of judgment” by fighting Lattimore. “Sometimes, that stuff happens. There’s a whole conspiracy theory going down, and it’s not true. That’s just how it goes. You can’t be running 15 yards trying to head-hunt somebody when the play’s over. It is funny, though, how stuff works out sometimes.”

Runyan’s father has held the current position he is in since 2016 following a long career as an offensive lineman in the NFL. It is a pretty funny coincidence that he presided over Evans’ case, but the evidence used to suspend him was pretty clear.

Mike Evans’ physicality with Lattimore has made the Buccaneers thinner on offense. Tom Brady will have to rely on new pickup Cole Beasley with Evans suspended and multiple other Tampa Bay receivers banged up. The Packers will look to improve to 2-1 on the season by beating Brady and the Buccaneers, who will look to remain undefeated so far in the 2022 season.