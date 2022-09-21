Mike Evans will not be let off the hook that easily. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had appealed his one-game suspension after his altercation with New Orleans Saints rival Marshon Lattimore. But it appears that his appeal has fallen on deaf ears, as his suspension will be upheld.

The Bucs will miss Mike Evans for their upcoming tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, this according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

James Thrash, the NFL-NFLPA jointly appointed appeals officer, has upheld the one-game suspension for #Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in the fracas on Sunday. He’s out for the #Packers game.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already down several top players due to injury. The roster depletion at wide receiver is most glaring given that all three of the Bucs’ Pro Bowl threats in Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, and Evans are all slated to miss the contest.

The Buccaneers did swing for a move to acquire a veteran to stem the tide in former Bills wideout Cole Beasley. But replacing such dynamic deep threats en masse will surely prove to be a tall task for Tom Brady and co.

But given that the team has still been able to start 2-0 despite all the issues around the team, don’t count them out just yet.