Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after intense Buccaneers-Saints brawl

Tempers flared in the Week 2 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore got into a fight on the field and both were ejected from the game.

Lattimore was initially jawing with the Tampa Bay bench, Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette before Evans charged at him. The Saints cornerback got up and brought Evans to the ground along with Marcus Maye, igniting a brawl that cleared the sidelines.

WE HAVE A BRAWL IN NEW ORLEANS! pic.twitter.com/usCEvVPPxd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

Evans and Lattimore have a history of getting into brawls against each other. Both players are at the top of their games and are division rivals, making for a recipe for beef that has been seen numerous times in football. With so many players involved in this brawl, it will be worth watching to see what punishments get handed down from the NFL this week.

The Buccaneers’ offense struggled mightily against the Saints’ defense, making Brady so mad he threw his helmet. The Saints’ offense hasn’t been any better, though, as the two NFC South rivals each managed just a field goal through the first three quarters. Evans tallied three catches for 61 yards while Lattimore had two tackles and one pass defended before they each got tossed.

The Saints and Buccaneers should have plenty of energy between them as both look to compete for the division title. The two sides will see each other again on Dec. 5 in Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football. What was already a marquee matchup has just become even more must-see.