The Green Bay Packers flexed their muscles in their Thanksgiving Night victory at Lambeau Field over the Miami Dolphins. The Packers appeared to have a key advantage over their warm-weather opponents and they dictated the pace of the game throughout and came away with a 30-17 triumph.

The Packers (9-3) appear to be rolling with three consecutive victories and seven wins in their last eight games. They will have a chance to make a statement Thursday when they go to Detroit to take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions (11-1). While the Lions are motivated to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in team history, they have had a slew of injuries on the defensive side of the ball that could leave them vulnerable.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur clearly has confidence in his team, and he appears to have become completely enamored with power running back Josh Jacobs. The former Raider is demonstrating that he is a workhorse who can handle physical play as well as any running back in the league.

Jacobs had 26 carries in Green Bay's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 and the Packers did not back off his work load against the Dolphins. Jacobs had 19 carries for 43 yards — Miami focused its defense on slowing down the running game — and he also caught 4 passes for 74 yards. His long reception of 49 yards in the fourth quarter demonstrated his athleticism and change-of-direction skills.

LaFleur is quite impressed with Jacobs' ability to handle heavy contact. The coach was asked how many running backs in the NFL could handle 49 touches within a five-day span. “Probably only one,” LaFleur said, per Pro Football Talk.

Packers have shown versatility on offense

The Packers served notice that they were a major force last year when Jordan Love took over as the team's QB1 following the departure of Aaron Rodgers. The team played mediocre football for much of the 2023 season but came on at the end of the year and won an impressive road playoff game against the Cowboys. Green Bay nearly did the same the following week against the 49ers.

The Packers have picked up where they left off last year. Love completed 21 of 28 passes for 274 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Love has thrown for 2,518 yards with a 20-11 TD-interception ratio through 12 games.

Jacobs has stepped in for former Packers running back Aaron Jones, who signed a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He has been a star for the Packers, gaining 987 yards on 221 carries and scoring 8 touchdowns. Jacobs may not be the skilled receiver that Jones is, but he has caught 27 passes for 260 yards and 1 touchdown.