Lost in the shuffle of the dominance of the Detroit Lions, Saquon Barkley's MVP campaign in Philadelphia, and surprising first-half-of-the-season starts for the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers are quietly among the NFL's best teams, sitting at 9-3 with the league's 4th-best point differential. On Thanksgiving night, the Packers made yet another statement that they shouldn't be discounted as a Super Bowl contender, defeating the Miami Dolphins by a score of 30-17.

After the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made sure to give love to the entire team, applauding their efforts for taking care of business for the second time in five days.

“Give it up for everybody in this locker room. Two games, five days. We handled our f***ing business, men,” LaFleur said excitedly in the locker room after the win. He then went on to offer praise to players on both sides of the ball.

“I've gotta give it up to our defense. 14 carries for 39 yards on the ground, hell yeah! Five f***ing sacks, hell yeah! And I'll tell you what, the biggest play though, they had a 2nd and goal on the 1-yard-line, and we didn't flinch. We held their ass on a goal line stand.

“A lot of guys balled out on offense,” LaFleur continued, before mentioning the contributions of Jordan Love, Jayden Reed and Josh Jacobs, who in addition to 43 yards and a touchdown, went above and beyond and secured the Packers' post-game meal after the win.

Packers feasting on opponents as they make push for the Playoffs

Thus far this season, the Packers have only lost to the three teams in the NFC with a better record than them — Detroit, Philadelphia and Minnesota — but given how good the Pack have been on both sides of the ball, and given how impressive they were in the postseason last year, it's possible they could be among the most dangerous teams in the postseason once things we begin in January.

As things stand right now, Green Bay would be the 6-seed in the NFC, but a road game against 3-seed Seattle would be one that the Packers would likely be favored in. Last year, the Packers went on the road and won in the Wild Card round in Dallas before pushing the San Francisco 49ers to their limit in the Divisional Round.