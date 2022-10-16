Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel over the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets.

After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game and bring in Jordan Love.

Jordan Love is coming in with the Packers down three scores to the Jets. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2022

The Lambeau Field crowd had something to cheer and look forward to with the Packers down by 17 points in the contest.

Biggest cheers in a while when Jordan Love is introduced as the QB. Hoo boy. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2022

Not much went Rodgers’ way on offense over the course of the Packers’ 27-10 defeat to the Jets. He guided Green Bay to a mere two scoring drives and also posted an 88.1 passer rating. He failed to build keen chemistry with multiple wideouts, including Romeo Doubs, who hauled in four out of nine targets in the game.

On Love’s part, he anchored one drive during his time on the field, as he completed two passes for eight yards against the Jets.

Overall, the Packers tallied 278 total yards and reached the red zone just once in Week 6.

The Packers now hold a 3-3 record on the season, and next up for them will be a road matchup against the Washington Commanders next week.