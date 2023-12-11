Jaire Alexander wants to get out of the Packers? That's a rumor Green Bay wouldn't want to be at the center at the moment.

A radio host believes that Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wants out of the team.

“I don't think Jaire Alexander wants to be around in Green Bay anymore. That's what it feels like to me. Move on. I want the guys that want to be here, to play here,” Gary Ellerson said during a recent discussion in The Homer Hour.

"I don't think Jaire Alexander wants to be around in Green Bay anymore. That's what it feels like to me. Move on. I want the guys that want to be here, to play here." – @GaryEllerson ICYMI: https://t.co/gRm5vYPHqO@ESPNMilwaukee @ESPNbd pic.twitter.com/uAEGFqtkBq — The Homer Hour (@TheHomerHour) December 9, 2023

A rumor like this could be a distraction for the Packers, who are playing their best football of the season, having won all their last three games, including a huge 27-19 victory at home over the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.

However, Alexander did not see action in any of those contests due to a shoulder injury. He has also said that he will not be getting back to action until he feels he's truly ready to go. To some, like Ellerson, that could seem to be a sign of Alexander's hesitation over the idea of staying in Green Bay.

Alexander, taken by the Packers in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, has a potential out in 2025. The Packers can explore trade options involving the defensive back, but that's something they likely don't want to be a major point of discussion at the moment, with the team chasing for a playoff spot in the NFC.

So far in the 2023 NFL season, Jaire Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played in only five games with 22 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, and zero interceptions.