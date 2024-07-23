In need of another quarterback at training camp, while Jordan Love negotiates his new contract, the Green Bay Packers signed 2020 draft pick Jacob Eason on Tuesday, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. The corresponding roster move was releasing rookie long snapper and former Wisconsin Badger Peter Bowden.

Eason, 26, worked out for the Packers last summer and was in Green Bay during the team’s rookie minicamp in May. Eason, who was on the practice field Tuesday, will be the No. 3 quarterback behind Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt at the Packers training camp.

Eason's status could change when the Packers and Love agree on a contract extension. However, if nothing else, Eason now has an opportunity to show the Packers, or another NFL team, that he belongs during preseason action.

What is Jacob Eason's NFL story?

The Indianapolis Colts selected Eason with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has played for five NFL teams. Most recently, Eason was with the New York Giants to end the 2023 season. Overall, Eason has only played in two NFL games: One with the Colts in 2021 and one with the Giants in 2023. He’s thrown ten passes in a regular season game, completing five for 84 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Coming out of Washington, Eason drew some comparisons to a blend of Carson Palmer and Brock Osweiler and was even considered a second-round talent. However, Eason's issues with pocket poise and getting through progressions contributed to his tumbling to the fourth round and landing with the Colts.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that Eason is probably a camp arm trying to find an NFL team to stick with. Right now, the Packers have 12 receivers on their 91-man roster, and it’s hard to split those reps between just two quarterbacks, let alone three, with Eason now on the roster.

Still, Eason is a big-arm quarterback who was a former five-star recruit before committing to Georgia and later transferring back to his home state of Washington. Maybe Green Bay will see a little of the fourth-round 2020 draft pick in the preseason, depending on how much the team wants to keep Love protected before the start of the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, especially if the Packers can sign Love to a long-term deal.

Green Bay opens its preseason on the road against the Cleveland Browns, and if Eason makes it to that point, it can have a chance to audition for NFL teams showcasing some of his five-star pedigree. If not, Eason also has chances against the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens during preseason action.