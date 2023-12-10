The two-time Pro Bowler will miss his fifth consecutive game with a lingering shoulder injury.

Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander has been ruled out of Monday night's game after struggling all week with injuries. The Packers updated Alexander's status in a social media post shortly after two o'clock Sunday.

It will be the fifth straight game the 26-year-old defensive back has missed due to injury. Alexander was hurt in the team's November 5th game against the Los Angeles Rams after diving to break up a pass.

“I'm the type of person that I always want to put my best foot forward,” the Packers cornerback told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com earlier this week. “So I feel like if I can't put my best foot forward, then it's just tough to even be out there.”

He has remained on the 53-man roster throughout the duration of the injury. The NFL allows teams to list players on injured reserve for five weeks to free up an active roster spot.

Alexander told reporters on Friday that he was “week to week.” Packer beat writer Matt Schneidman posted a video of his comments on social media. Check it out here.

Jaire Alexander said before talking that he was going to lie to us anyway and then pulled up with quite the look. The Packers’ All-Pro CB hasn’t played the last three games because of a shoulder injury and figures to be questionable for Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/vxbUemdl2f — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 8, 2023

Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro who has accumulated 266 tackles, 62 pass deflections and ten interceptions in his five NFL seasons. He signed a four-year, $ 84-million contract with the Packers in May of 2022, which pays him $ 21 million for the 2023 season.

28-year-old Alexander was the Packers' first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Alexander missed all but four games of the 2021 season with a different shoulder injury.