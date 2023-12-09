It remains to be seen whether the Packers' cornerback will be activated for Monday Night Football

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has not played since the team's November 5th win over the Los Angeles Rams due to a shoulder injury, had some worrying comments about his recovery Saturday.

“I'm the type of person that I always want to put my best foot forward,” the Packers cornerback told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “So I feel like if I can't put my best foot forward, then it's just tough to even be out there.”

The Packers could certainly use his presence. At 6-6, the team is clinging to the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

Alexander has been practicing this week but with limited capability.

He missed almost the entire 2021 season due to a shoulder injury, although it's unknown at this time whether his present injury is related to that one.

Alexander has yet to receive an official injury designation from the Packers in anticipation of their Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Alexander hasn't been quiet about where the Packers stand in the NFC playoff hunt despite his inability to take the field.

“I'm not going to say I'm a prophet, but I called it,” Alexander said last week, “I said we were going to win out.

It's not pending free agency that's holding Alexander back. He signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension with the Packers through the 2026 season in May 2022.

The two-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler has 266 tackles, 62 pass deflections and ten interceptions in his five NFL seasons.

28-year-old Alexander was the Packers' first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.