RGIII gives Packers’ Matt LaFleur crucial AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones advice for Week 2

The Green Bay Packers struggled to get much of anything going on offense in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Now, Robert Griffin III is coming to their rescue, as well as potentially to the rescue of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones fantasy football owners.

RGIII took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer some advice to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on how to get the most out of the offense. The former quarterback turned analyst suggested the Packers lean more heavily upon their tandem of elite running backs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon while the young Packers’ receiving corps continues to find its footing in the NFL.

The Packers need to LEAN ALL THE WAY IN on their running game. Give AJ Dillion with his McThiccems for legs and Aaron Jones 15 carries a piece until they get more chemistry in the passing game.

The Packers WR room has talent and will improve drastically over the season. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 14, 2022

RGIII is suggesting the Packers make their running game a priority. While Aaron Rodgers is still throwing quality balls, the lack of Davante Adams on the offense is a critical and noticeable loss. The current group of receivers, many of whom are inexperienced, simply aren’t ready to lead a pass-heavy offense.

What RGIII points out is that by leaning more on their experienced running backs tandem, both of whom are excellent in their own rights, it would alleviate pressure from the receivers. If the Packers give Dillon and Jones a combined 30 carries per game, Rodgers, who is now 38, will not have to use his arm as much, and the young Packers receivers won’t be required to carry such a big burden of responsibility until they’ve got at least a few more games under their belts.

Allen Lazard’s absence certainly didn’t help things in Week 1, but regardless, with so many rookies seeing offensive snaps for the Packers, it may be best to have patience at the position and let their two running backs do what they’re paid to do. Among the Packers rookie wideouts who featured in Week 1 were Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The pair combined for six receptions on nine targets for a total of 71 yards. Watson, of course, had a crucial drop on what looked like a guaranteed touchdown.