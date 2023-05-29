With four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in the building, the Green Bay Packers‘ young receiving corps had every reason to be anxious.

Not only is Rodgers one of the most successful players in the NFL history after 15 seasons as the Packers’ starting quarterback, but he’s also developed a reputation as being tough on rookie receivers (not totally unexpected for someone in his position).

However, now that Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, the Jordan Love era begins.

An era that comes without the expectations attached to A-Rod, for better and for worse.

Among the reasons for the former is the more relaxed environment in Green Bay these days.

Rookie wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed, joining second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs, discussed how practicing with Love differs from Rodgers (h/t ESPN’s Rob Demovsky).

“Having Jordan Love, him being young, I’m able to relate to him more and able to just have the same vibe and talk to him,” Wicks says.

“We sat at a table and talked, ate, things like that. It’s just building that bond with him, being that we’re so young. We’re going to be growing together.”

Reed, a second round pick out of Michigan State, says he already feels “very comfortable” with Love.

“I can go up to him, and he’ll come up to me sometimes. I think it’s mutual at this point.”

“It makes a lot of sense,” Doubs says, to put the cherry on top. “I wouldn’t just say [being comfortable] with Jordan, but I would also say for a lot of guys in the offense who have questions to make sure they understand everything. I think that plays a huge role. I’m excited for what this year has for us.”