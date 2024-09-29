Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love made his return to the field on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the previous two games, and he arrived with a Brett Favre jersey. After throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions, some fans pointed out, jokingly, that he posted a stat line reminiscent of the Packers legend.

“A fitting look for today. Jordan Love has thrown 3 TDs (now four) and 3 INTs today — a truly Favrian statline,” Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire wrote on X.

He was not the only one to poke fun at Jordan Love's performance.

“Jordan Love has honored Brett Favre not only by wearing his No. 4 jersey to Lambeau Field today, but tossing three picks. Som real head scratchers today,” Ryan Wood of USA Today wrote on X.

Jordan Love shows the good and bad in return for Packers

The Packers fell down 28-0 to the Vikings in the first half of the game, largely due to the mistakes that Love made. There were some bad breaks on the interceptions, but it still greatly hurt Green Bay. The Packers came storming back in the second half, making the score as close as six at 28-22, but the Vikings responded with a field goal to make it 31-22. Love added a fourth touchdown inside two minutes, making the score 31-29, but Minnesota recovered the onside kick to seal the game.

The Packers dropped to 2-2 on the season, ironically with the two wins coming when Love was out due to injury. The Vikings moved to 4-0 with the narrow victory.

It is apparent that Love gives the Packers more explosive ability on offense, but he does make some risky throws as well.

Next week, the Packers will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams, who are 1-3 after a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Hopefully, Love can play a cleaner game that day.