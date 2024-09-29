The Green Bay Packers got Jordan Love back from his knee injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, but it has been rough sledding so far at Lambeau Field. Not only has Love been rocky in his return from injury, but wide receiver Christian Watson was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury after a play where his quarterback threw an interception. Watson was initially listed as questionable to return but was later ruled out.

Oh, and the Packers fell behind 28-0 in this Week 4 showdown in the NFC North. There was a lot of anticipation for this game in Green Bay thanks to Love's return, Aaron Jones' return to face his former team and the Vikings' surprise 3-0 start. But it has been all Minnesota so far as the Sam Darnold-led club continues its early-season dominance.

Watson is unfortunately no stranger to injuries thus far early in his career. After a promising rookie season in which he caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, he appeared in just nine games in Year 2 and caught 28 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns. Hamstring injuries in particular have been a problem for Watson, and he has gone to great lengths to figure out how to avoid them.

This injury isn't a hamstring injury, but it's obviously still a concern for Watson and this Packers offense. So far this season, the third-year wideout has five catches for 80 yards and a score. Losing Watson would take away a key weapon from Love, who's trying to find his groove again after getting injured in the first game of the season. It hasn't gone well so far for the young quarterback, with two interceptions to his name so far in the first half.

Stay tuned for more updates on Christian Watson, and we'll see if the Packers can make any type of comeback from down 28 points. Green Bay did make it 28-7 at halftime.