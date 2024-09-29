The Green Bay Packers quarterbacking fraternity is a legendary one, with a tradition of excellence passed down from Bart Starr to Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers. So far, Jordan Love might be the next great Green Bay signal caller. Love has embraced his role with the franchise as he continues to tip his cap to those who came before him. On Sunday, that meant wearing an old jersey of Favre's to the stadium before this afternoon's game against the Minnesota Vikings, just days after Favre revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre certainly seemed to appreciate the gesture, which he acknowledged with a tweet of his own.

“Big respect to @jordan3love for wearing this old man’s jersey. I didn’t think I could like Jordan anymore until this morning,' Favre wrote.

On Tuesday, Favre testified in front of Congress in a hearing on welfare reform. The Hall of Famer, implicated in Mississippi's welfare scandal, revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis while speaking.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said. “I’m sure you’ll understand; while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.”

What led to Packers legend Brett Favre's diagnosis

Favre was diagnosed earlier this year when he noticed signs that he couldn't move or control his arms as needed. Five different doctors told the former NFL MVP that his history of concussions led to the neurological disease.

“They all said the same thing. If it’s not in your family — and there’s none on either side of my family — ‘then the first thing we look at is head trauma,'” Favre told TMZ. “Well, hell, I wrote the book on head trauma.”

Favre has been open about his own personal health matters in the past. He's revealed he deals with memory loss, something he attributes to his days playing football. He openly spoke out about parents not allowing their children to play football at a young age. Favre has said he wants to learn about chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. The illness is linked to repeated trauma to the head. The Packers legend suffered several concussions during his lengthy NFL career.

Prevacus is the company Favre is heavily invested in for CTE research. The company received $2 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. He's among dozens of defendants sued for welfare fraud in Mississippi.