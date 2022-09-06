Packers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers 2022 season is going to be a bit different than what the team has become accustomed to seeing. Usually, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the squads offense to great heights, while carrying the team’s defense to the playoffs. Instead, the 2022 season may be the opposite.

Rodgers lost his top target in Davante Adams this offseason, and the Packers defense looks like it could be the team’s strength as a result. It would be quite a change in roles for a Green Bay team that has been led by Rodgers since the 2008 season. Maybe it’s what this team needs to break through and make it back to the Super Bowl after years of postseason failures.

The Packers offense still looks potent, but they are relying on some unproven players to take a step forward this season. As a result, it could make this wide receiver the team’s biggest X-factor heading into the season. Let’s take a look at why that’s the case, and how this player could directly impact how successful Green Bay is during the 2022 season.

Packers’ X-factor: Allen Lazard

With Adams out of the picture, the Packers are looking for a new number one receiver for Rodgers to throw to. They didn’t directly replace Adams, but they brought in Sammy Watkins in free agency and selected Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in the 2022 NFL Draft to address the position. But as Week 1 nears, it’s clear that Allen Lazard is going to have to step up and become the Packers top wide receiver.

Lazard has developed into a solid secondary target for Rodgers over the past few seasons. He benefited a lot from other teams diverting so much attention to Adams, and he managed to put together a very strong 2021 season as a result. Lazard showed the potential to become one of the better wide receivers in the league last season (40 REC, 513 YDS, 8 TD) and he now may get the volume of targets necessary to prove he’s capable of such a label.

Of course, it’s worth noting that in 31 other offenses in the NFL, Lazard probably wouldn’t be considered a top wide receiver option. The Packers need someone to step up, and Lazard has built a rapport with Rodgers over his first four seasons in the league. The hope is that it could allow Lazard to blossom this upcoming season.

Whether or not Lazard makes that jump could determine how successful the Packers are this season. Lazard has potential, yes, but he’s also taking on a massive role in the offense of one of the best teams in the NFL. Expectations for him are huge, and rightfully so.

Lazard is largely unproven for the most part, which raises a lot of question marks surrounding his status for the upcoming season. Will he be able to handle the volume that comes with being the team’s number one wide receiver? Maybe more importantly, will he be able to get open against opposing defenses’ top cornerbacks? These are valid concerns that will be answered in due time.

For the most part, the Packers sound comfortable with Lazard as their top wide receiver. Rodgers is comfortable working with him, and well, they don’t really have any other options aside from him. Watkins and Randall Cobb are the two guys behind Lazard on the depth chart, but they don’t have the ability to lead Green Bay’s wide receiver depth chart unfortunately.

While the Packers are externally OK with Lazard as their top wide receiver, this has to be a somewhat frightening proposition. Lazard is going to have to produce as Rodgers’ top wide receiver. Otherwise, the offense will be stuck in the mud for long stretches of the season. Again, he has yet to prove that he can play at the level the Packers are expecting him to play at.

It would be better if Green Bay had more consistent options alongside Lazard, but they really don’t. Watkins and Cobb are going to be relying on Lazard to be successful. Without him drawing attention, they may struggle to get open.

Losing Adams (and to a lesser extent, Marquez Valdes-Scantling) this offseason hurt, but Lazard could end up making their losses null and void. He has a huge burden on his shoulders for the upcoming season, and how he performs could ultimately end up determining how successful the Packers 2022 season is.

If Lazard breaks out, the Green Bay Packers figure to once again be one of the top teams in the NFL. If not, their offense could be in some serious trouble moving forward, and it could end up destroying the Packers 2022 campaign.