The San Diego Padres received a concerning update on SS Xander Bogaerts. The star shortstop who’s been in a slump is reportedly dealing with a sore wrist, per MLB.com.

The report from MLB.com stated that Bogaerts’ wrist has “bothered him” all season. It isn’t uncommon for MLB position players to deal with wrist issues given how often they swing a bat. However, when it becomes too much to handle it obviously is a problem, as the player isn’t able to perform up to their full capability. Bogaerts didn’t play Saturday as a result, but could still return Sunday.

For now, the injury doesn’t appear to be serious. That said, it will be something worth monitoring.

Padres manager Bob Melvin recently said Manny Machado likely wouldn’t return against the New York Yankees on the road for their series spanning from May 26-28. Machado was able to hit on the field Friday which is a promising sign, but he still isn’t expected to return over the weekend. Although, it seems like Machado will return soon.

The Padres have underperformed in 2023. Their struggles have been surprising following such a strong offseason. San Diego’s core of players have endured trouble coming together as a unit and finding ways to win. The Padres are still expected to be a playoff contender, but they need to get things going soon with June rapidly approaching. Contenders and pretenders begin to show themselves around the month of June, and right now it’s difficult to trust this San Diego ball club.