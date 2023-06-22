San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, who was ejected for arguing a catcher's violation call on Gary Sanchez in the fifth inning of Wednesday's loss to the San Francisco Giants, was not pleased with the umpires after the game. Speaking to reporters after the contest, Melvin called it “one of the worst calls I've seen this year”, per SF Giants on NBS Sports' Twitter account.

"One of the worst calls I've seen this year." Bob Melvin sounds off on the catcher's violation call in the fifth inning pic.twitter.com/Z2j8k6rB62 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 22, 2023

“There's got to be some feel involved for something like that. It's an awful call and it had an impact on the game. The baserunner is way down the line towards their dugout. At some point in time, you have to go get him. The throw took him up the line as well.

“Based on where he started, it looked like they showed the replay from when the throw was already on the way and as a catcher, you have to have some feel for that. You got to also understand the impact and where the runner was. To me, it was just one of the worst calls I've seen this year.”

The Giants' Blake Sabol was initially ruled out on a play at the plate after a throw from the Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sabol, who was nearly running in the grass outside the baseline, was immediately tagged by Sanchez.

However, the Giants challenged the call- and the umpires ruled that the Padres backstop blocked the plate, leading to an irate Melvin storming out of the dugout.

It's the second night in a row involving a questionable call at home plate, as Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy took exception to a similar play to the Padres call involving his catcher Jonah Heim, who was also ruled to have been blocking the plate.

Something has to give.