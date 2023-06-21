Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was absolutely furious after an overturned call at the plate produced the Chicago White Sox's winning run in a 7-6 Sox victory at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night.

Bochy called the play “absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen,” according to ESPN.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was called for a violation after allegedly blocking home plate illegally, making contact with baserunner Elvis Andrus. The umpire initially called Andrus out, but the call was overturned by the third base umpire, giving Chicago a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth.

The White Sox take the lead after it's ruled — after review — that Rangers catcher Jonah Heim didn't give Elvis Andrus a lane to home plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected. Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew — Jason Benetti & Steve Stone — couldn't believe the ruling. pic.twitter.com/eRAoqFqoZU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2023

“For that call to be made, I'm dumbfounded,” Bochy said afterwards. “I just don't get it. I don't care how many times they'll try to explain it. You can't do that in that situation. It's a shame. It's embarrassing, really.”

Bochy was ejected after the call was overturned, clearly furious as he was kicked out for the 80th time in his major league career.

“There was never any contact with the catcher. It was a sweep tag,” he continued. “I don't get it. I really don't. Again, I'm shocked. Jonah did a great job there. The throw took him to the left a little bit, sweep tag. I'm lost on this one. That's a tough one to take.”

Heim was also flabbergasted when the call was overturned, earning the White Sox the go-ahead and eventual winning run.

“I asked the umpire what I could have done differently,” the catcher said. “I set up on the corners. I even backed up. I don't know what else to do. It's upsetting. I don't know how you can block the plate from behind the plate.”

The MLB's replay center stated afterwards that “after reviewing all relevant angles,” the replay official “definitively determined that the catcher was in violation of the home plate collision rule. The catcher's initial positioning was illegal and his subsequent actions while not in possession of the ball hindered and impeded the runner's path to home plate.”

The replay showed that the play was close at the plate, but Heim's glove did appear to slightly touch Andrus' arm. Regardless, a very controversial overturned call.

Bruce Bochy's Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox will complete the three-game series in the Windy City on Wednesday night.