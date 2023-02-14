Just before Spring Training begins, the San Diego Padres are making an important roster move. Even after an offseason that landed them Xander Bogaerts, A.J. Preller refuses to stop bolstering his roster. They are bolstering their pitching staff with former All-Star Michael Wacha.

The Padres have an agreement with Wacha that is pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 31-year-old righty will be reporting to Spring Training with his fellow pitchers and catchers in just two days as he joins his fifth team in as many years and returns to the National League.

Wacha, who will team up with a former Boston Red Sox teammate in Boagerts in San Diego, posted a 3.32 ERA in 127.1 innings last season. He relies mostly on a fastball-changeup combo and has significantly decreased the usage of his cutter in favor of his sinker.

Pitching wasn’t a huge issue for the Padres as they already had Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell but they needed more depth. One of their other main starters will be Seth Lugo, another one of Wacha’s former teammates and a pitcher who has been a reliever for years. They could use a six-man rotation with those four, Wacha and Nick Martinez as they look to return to the postseason.

The Padres, even with the suspension of Fernanod Tatis Jr., have legitimate playoff aspirations after a surprise run to the NLCS last season. Michael Wacha will be needed to play reliably behind San Diego’s star arms and step up in case someone gets injured.