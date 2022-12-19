By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts posted his final good-bye to Boston Red Sox fans on Instagram after signing with the San Diego Padres in free agency.

“Dear Red Sox Nation – Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)! It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of the best and most knowledgeable fans in baseball. There were some highs and lows but two World Series trophies during my time to celebrate with you all was absolutely incredible,” Xander Bogaerts wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to the Red Sox for taking a chance on a young kid from the island of Aruba. Thank you to all the coaches, athletic trainers, managers and front office folks who I have crossed paths with over the course of 14 years. Every single one of you impacted my life in more ways than one and helped me develop into the player I am today. And lastly, to every player that took the field with me in a Red Sox uniform, I say thank you. Thank you for being great teammates and friends. So many of you taught me what it means to be a professional on the field and off the field.

Thank you Boston. Until we meet again!”

Xander Bogaerts will be missed by fans without question. His consistency at the plate made him a fan-favorite in Boston. He played a pivotal role in the team’s success during his tenure with the Sox. And there is a chance that he may have re-signed had the Red Sox been willing to meet the Padres’ free agency contract offer.

Boston fans are now hoping that the team will extend Rafael Devers. However, it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox fare amid Xander Bogaerts’ departure.